CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Corpus Christi Police Department has charged a mother with a State Felony, Abandoning or Endangering a Child.

On Sunday, Corpus Christi PD officers were dispatched to the intersection of Comanche Street and Port Avenue in reference to a welfare check.

Reports noted a woman walking along the 2300 block of Comanche Street was asking bystanders to take her infant child.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the reporting parties and offender, along with the infant.

During the investigation, officers learned that Yessenia Cardenas was walking down the street and was attempting to give her less than two-week-old infant away.

The reporting parties told officers that they stopped to speak with the 25-year-old mother when she offered the infant to them. The witnesses took possession of the child and immediately called 911.

Officers contacted a medic unit to check on the welfare of the infant as well as Cardenas, as she appeared to be under the influence of an unknown narcotic.

Authorities also contacted Child Protection Services (CPS); a caseworker was dispatched to the scene. Following a preliminary investigation, the infant was taken into the custody of CPS.

Cardenas was placed into custody and charged with Abandoning or Endangering a Child, a State Jail Felony.