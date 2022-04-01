HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $318 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of April.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.

Governor Greg Abbott announced the extension Friday in a press release, the benefits are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households.

Emergency SNAP benefits have played an important role in our efforts over the past two years to ensure that every Texan has access to nutritious food…We are grateful to HHSC and USDA for helping families across Texas remain safe and healthy. Governor Greg Abbott

Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter explained why the state continued to provide assistance for families with the extension.

We continue to do our best to support Texans who need a helping hand… These benefits assist families throughout the state to provide nutritious meals to their loved ones. Wayne Salter, Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner

The emergency April allotments are in addition to the more than $6.4 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, can visit the website HERE or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.