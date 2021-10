GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The missing 3-year-old texas boy missing since Wednesday has been found alive.

Christopher Ramirez, 3, was found wandering around FM 1486 north of Highway 249, according to search crews.

Tim Miller, Texas Equusearch founder, was made aware of his appearance.

NBC affiliate reported that Ramirez was taken to a hospital “as a precautionary measure.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.