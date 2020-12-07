Missing Houston-area real estate agent found unconscious in car in Louisiana

HOUSTON (KXAN) — A Houston-area real estate agent who’s been missing since earlier this week is now in a Lake Charles, Louisiana, hospital after being found unconscious in her car on Saturday.

According to KPRC 2 in Houston, Violet Mackrizz, 59, was last seen at her northwest Harris County home on Thursday morning. Her brother Juan Mackrizz said there was no record that Violet, who works with Coldwell Banker Realty, was showing any houses at the time she went missing.

According to Juan, Violet’s business partner Allen Parker said Violet texted him on Thursday saying she would be late for work, but didn’t say where she was or why. Parker told Juan this was odd behavior for her.

Violet Mackrizz is currently in St. Patrick Hospital in Lake Charles. Her condition is unknown.