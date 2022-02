FORT WORTH, Texas — An Amber Alert has been discontinued for an 11-month-old girl taken from her home on Thursday in Fort Worth.

Authorities said, the child Harmony Rodriguez was found safe in New Mexico. They said her accused abductor, her father Lancelot Dawkins is in custody.

Police say the 26-year-old non-custodial father and Harmony were last seen in the 13500 block of Little River Road in Fort Worth.

Forth Worth Police gave an update on this case earlier on Friday.