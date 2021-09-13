Microsoft expands computer tech program to Juarez

Tech giant will pair industry professionals with high school teachers to prepare students for computer science career, skilled industry jobs

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Microsoft Corp. is expanding its computer science education program to four public schools in Juarez.

The Technology Education and Literacy in Schools (TEALS) already operates in 23 El Paso campuses, pairing up working professionals with high school teachers and curriculum specialists to enhance computer skills in underserved communities.

“The TEALS expansion to Mexico marks an important step in our efforts to make computer education accessible to high school students in the region, increasing the likelihood they will continue to study technology and land meaningful, in-demand jobs that offer higher pay and (a career),” said Omar Saucedo, Microsoft TechSpark regional manager in Juarez.

The four chosen schools in Juarez already emphasize science and technology. Some are located near industrial parks where the parents of some students work.

“We will help students, teachers, volunteers and communities play an important role in our growing digital economy and benefit from it,” Saucedo said.

One-hundred and sixty Juarez students will participate in the initial stage of TEALS, with plans to bring the program to another 12 high schools in the next five years. That phase will reach at least 480 students, Microsoft said.

The tech giant is partnering with the Chihuahua Entrepreneurial Foundation (FECHAC) and Axcel Foundation to promote the program in Juarez’s business community, government, and social circles.

TEALS is funded by Microsoft Philanthropies. It’s pairing high school teachers with industry experts since 2009 has improved computer sciences curriculum across the United States and other countries, the company said.

Some of the instruction in the U.S. remains online due to the pandemic, but the President of Mexico late last month ordered all schools south of the border to resume in-person learning.