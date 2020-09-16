McAllen woman appointed to Abbott’s commission for women

AUSTIN (KVEO) — A McAllen woman is among three Governor Greg Abbott has appointed to be part of the Governor’s Commission for Women.

According to a release, Abbott is putting the commission to work on developing a strategy to make Texas the number one state for women-owned businesses.

The group of women includes Sashe Crane, from McAllen, Cynthia Conroy, from El Paso, and Ashlee Kleinert, from Dallas.

Crane is the owner of three full-service carwashes, chairwoman of Jon D. William Cotillion, and owner of Un Rincon Cerca Del Cielo Properties said a release. She has a Bachelor of Science in Biology and attended the University of North Dakota.

Kleinert is owner and president of Ruthie’s Rolling Café and Conroy is the Director of Community Outreach, Community Reinvestment Act Officer, and the Aide to the Chairman of WestStar.

The commission will also be in charge of addressing human trafficking in the state. It will also specialize in outreach, education, research and referral services, added the release.