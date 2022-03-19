TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A shooting sent a man to the hospital after an argument escalated Friday night.

Police say Zachariah Larry, 22, of Texarkana was in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on the 3300 block of Summerhill Road around 9:45 p.m. when an argument turned physical. Larry reportedly shot the 43-year-old man and fled before police arrived.

The man was taken to Wadley for non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation and a warrant is expected to be issued for Larry soon. Officers ask if anyone knows where he is to contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at (903)798-3116 or Texarkana Crime Stoppers at (903)793-STOP. Tips can remain anonymous.