Man killed at Harrison County ‘party event;’ officer injured making arrest

HARRISON COUNTY (KETK) – A man was killed in Harrison County shortly after midnight Friday.

The shooting occurred at what the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is describing as a “party event” near the intersection of Loop 281 and Interstate 20.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was driven to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Hospital and died of a gunshot wound, said information from the department.

Devin Lloyd

A Longview Police Department officer assisting deputies at the location of the shooting suffered a broken ankle when he tried to break up a fight and make an arrest.

Devin Lloyd, 27, of Dallas, was charged with resisting arrest and aggravated assault on a public servant and booked into Harrison County Jail on a $103,000 bond.

Anyone with information about what happened can anonymously contact Harrison County Investigators at 903-923-4000.