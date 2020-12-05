Lubbock police searching for 20-year-old in connection to Walmart shooting that killed one person

KLBK Staff, Erica Pauda

UPDATE (7:25 p.m.) The Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is looking for an individual in connection to a shooting that caused the death of a person on Friday.

According to police, they are looking for 20-year-old Kaleb Vasquez. He was seen headed east from the Walmart.

Vasquez is white, 5 foot 4 inches tall, and weighs around 140 pounds.

He was wearing a black shirt with white writing. He also had a grey jacket, blue jeans, black shoes and a red, white, and blue mask.

Police said, “Vasquez is considered dangerous and should not be approached.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call Det. BD Price at (806) 548-4111 or Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Friday, Lubbock Police were actively searching for a suspect after a report of shots-fired at Walmart, 702 West Loop 289.

According to police, one person was shot. It was not immediately clear how severe injuries were.

A photojournalist was headed to the scene to get more information.

According to a photojournalist on the scene, the shooting happened inside the Walmart and the store was evacuated.

Police also said they were actively searching for a suspect.

This story is developing. KETK will keep you updated. Check back for updates.

