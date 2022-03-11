AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has announced the formation of a special committee to reevaluate the Texas Department of Family Protective Services (DFPS).

According to a release by the office of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the Texas Senate was already working on reform for the DFPS, but the special committee came together after a report from the Texas Tribune came to light, that called attention to a facility in Bastrop, Texas known as The Refuge Ranch.

The Refuge’s employees, contracted by DFPS, were employed to care for female foster children who were victims of sex trafficking, however, those same employees were found to be sexually and physically abusing the children, the Texas Tribune said. They would add, seven children, ages 11 to 17, were victimized by nine alleged perpetrators.

“Everyone is innocent until proven guilty. However, if the charges of abuse are true as alleged, those found guilty of abusing children in their care should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said. “To abuse the very children they were paid to protect is an unspeakable crime. These children have suffered enough. To think they thought they were protected, only to find their nightmare was not over, is unthinkable.”

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick would go on to commend Chair Kolkhorst for making efforts to create reform for DFPS, however, reprimanded how if the reform was not enforced, DFPS would stand as it was before the reform was introduced.

The Special Committee on Child Protective Services will be tasked with looking at how past reform is being implemented by DFPS, better implementing those reforms if necessary, and overseeing the ongoing work at the agency.

Members of the committee are the following Texas Senators:

Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, Chair

Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, Vice Chair

Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe

Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston

Sen. Jose Menendez, D-San Antonio

Sen. Borris Miles, D-Houston

Sen. Angela Paxton, R-McKinney

Former Sen. John Carona, R-Dallas, Ex Officio Member

“Sen. Paxton was adopted into a family and former Sen. Carona has adopted children into his family. Both have expressed great interest in this issue along with the other committee members,” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said.

The Special Committee on Child Protective Services will report their finding to the Senate by Dec. 1, 2022, the release stated.