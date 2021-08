Desmond Wells, Ashlynn Wells, and Jesse Schmidt. (Photos from DPS)

RUSK, Texas — An Amber Alert for two Texas children has been discontinued.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office called off the search on Tuesday after both children and an adult male were located in Kilgore, Texas.

County Sheriff Brent Dickson expressed his thanks to multiple law enforcement agencies for the assistance and the public who called in with their tips.

The sheriff said the case is still active pending further investigation.