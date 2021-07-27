LIVE UPDATES: Forensic pathologist disagrees with defense experts in Rodney Reed case

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — A Central Texas forensic expert is expected to take the stand for the second time in Rodney Reed’s evidentiary hearing.

The state’s attorney’s called Dr. Suzanna Dana to the stand on Monday to present her analysis and conclusions about the time of death and other details from the homicide investigation into Stacey Stites’ death in Bastrop County in 1996.

She agreed with the medical examiner who testified at the original trial, Dr. Roberto Bayardo, particularly in regards to the estimated time Stites’ died — from 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. In Dr. Dana’s testimony that continued from Monday into Tuesday morning, she also disagreed with two forensic experts that the defense brought to the stand last week.

This testimony comes as a part of an evidentiary hearing called for by the Court of Criminal Appeals, as Reed’s defense team continues to fight his 1998 rape and murder conviction in Stites’ death.

Last week, the defense brought 18 witnesses to testify. Some were people with personal accounts of interactions with Reed, Stites and her fiancé, Jimmy Fennell. Fennell took the stand, as well.

The defense also called on two forensic pathologists to provide expert testimony.

Both Dr. Andrew Baker and Dr. Gregory Davis both told the court they reviewed Stites’ case and found several indicators that she could have died before the original estimation of between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., which would implicate Fennell in her death.

Dr. Baker was the first witness to take the stand in this hearing. Last Monday, he noted he had “serious qualms” about the original medical testimony given in Reed’s 1998 trial by the medical examiner, Dr. Roberto Bayardo, and by a forensic expert with the Texas Department of Public Safety named Karen Blakley is concerns included testimony about the length of time sperm can persist inside a body, the timing of bruises found on the victim and the lividity of her body — meaning, the pooling of blood at the lowest point in the body after death.

Then, last Wednesday, Dr. Gregory Davis told the court he supported Dr. Baker’s conclusions.

Dr. Dana told the court that she disagreed with several of the assertions made by these doctors. In her analysis, she said she didn’t find anything inconsistent with the 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. time of death range, based on the timeline of a phenomenon called rigor mortis — or the stiffening of the body after death.

Testimony from Dr. Davis will continue into Tuesday.

KXAN’s Avery Travis will have live updates from the courtroom.