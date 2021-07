AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will give the keynote speech at Friday’s Department of Public Safety graduation ceremony.

The 2021 trooper training class is the largest graduating class in the history of the department with 145 graduates. It also has the largest number of female graduates ever.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at Great Hills Baptist Church in Austin. We will stream the ceremony live in this story and on Facebook.