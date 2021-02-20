LIVE BLOG: Where’s the water? Thousands in Central Texas still waiting for essentials after winter storms

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While electricity and water are increasingly being restored across Central Texas, several thousands of residents are still awaiting both.
A boil water notice remains in effect for the city of Austin.
5:45 p.m. Saturday
The following is a release from the City of Georgetown.
The City of Georgetown has lifted the boil water notice for affected customers in the following areas:
- Leander Road/FM2243 area, from Southwest Bypass to Garey Park and the Parkside Parkway area, from FM 2243 to Sam Bass Road (1,300 customers)
- D.B. Wood Road/Hwy. 29 area, bound by I-35, D.B. Wood Road, Hwy. 29, and Williams Drive. The includes the area of Booty’s Crossing Road, Serenada Neighborhood, portions of Berry Creek Neighborhood, and Wolf Ranch Northfork and Southfork (3,600 customers)
- Areas west of Georgetown, including Santa Rita, Northlake, and Andice (about 11,000 customers)
Customers in the following areas are still in the boil water advisory:
- The Westinghouse area bound by IH-35 to FM1460 (about 1,700 customers)
- Florence (720 customers)
- Liberty Hill (1,300 customers)
4:55 p.m. Saturday
We received several reports of local car washes operating on Saturday while thousands in the city are without water.
KXAN News reached out to city and county officials asking if there was any guidance sent to businesses regarding water conservation.
“Under the Boil Water Notice Austin is under, mandatory conservation requirements are in force,” said a statement in part from an Austin Water spokeswoman. “Residents and businesses should implement all appropriate restrictions to save water.”
4:40 p.m. Saturday
All Hays CISD classes are canceled through Tuesday.
“We are still experiencing some issues, particularly with water damage or no water at all, at more than half of our campuses (18 of 25). We also know our families and staff members need time to recover personally from the continuing fallout of this week’s winter storm,” a district spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said some extracurricular activities may be able to resume depending on the group’s access to potable water. Campuses and buildings are open for teachers or staff members who need to enter the buildings to retrieve materials, including items to help them plan for reopening on Wednesday.
4:05 p.m. Saturday
Texas emergency management officials are working to provide safe, drinking water to Texans across the state.
Officials provided an update on the state’s winter storm response Saturday afternoon. Read more here.
3:50 p.m. Saturday
Austin Community College will remain closed until 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24. All in-person and online classes as well as in-person and remote work until then are canceled.
3 p.m. Saturday
The City of Austin reports the follow cold weather shelter updates:
- Palmer Events Center — FULL
- Del Valle High School, Mendez Middle School, and Reilly Elementary School — 24-hour shelter capacity
All in-person, online and remote classes/work at Austin Community College will be closed until 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
2:25 p.m. Saturday
Austin Energy: 188 active outages and 4,966 total customers affected. A total of 99.03% of customers now have power.
Austin Energy reports that customers should not expect to see massive electric bills as a result of the winter storm, saying it will evaluate the cost of buying electricity from ERCOT, minus the net revenue from generating electricity during the winter event.
Oncor: 2,843 active outages and 41,788 affected customers.
Pedernales: 137 active outages and 693 total customers affected. A total of 99.807% of meters have power.
Bluebonnet: 121 active outages and 121 total customers affected.
11:20 a.m. Saturday
Austin Energy: 225 active outages and 4,948 total customers affected. A total of 99.03% of customers now have power.
Oncor: 3,081 active outages and 49,980 affected customers.
Pedernales: 125 active outages and 1,437 total customers affected. A total of 99.483% of meters have power.
Bluebonnet: 28 active outages and 28 total customers affected.
11 a.m. Saturday
10:35 a.m. Saturday
Lake Travis ISD has cancelled all classes for Monday, Feb. 22. All schools and district offices will remain closed to the public through Monday.
Meanwhile, Leander ISD, which plans to hold classes in-person (where possible) on Monday, will hold a meeting Saturday night to announce the plan for next week.
9:45 a.m. Saturday
9:20 a.m. Saturday
Oncor reports there about 9,000 remaining outages although crews have restored power to over 51,000 customers. The company reports 40,000 outages remain.
Austin Energy: 221 active outages and 6,045 total customers affected. A total of 98.82% of customers now have power.
Pedernales: 112 active outages and 917 total customers affected. A total of 99.738% of meters have power.
7 a.m. Saturday
Capital Metro will operate Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. For updates, visit CapMetro.org/Winter.
6:40 a.m. Saturday
As of 6:40 a.m. Saturday, here are power outages by provider.
|Provider
|Active Outages
|Customers Affected and/or Without Power
|Austin Energy
|234
|6,794
|Oncor
|3,259
|51,860
|Pedernales
|97
|545
|Bluebonnet
|0
|0
|CTEC
|8,557
|20.25% of customers
|TOTAL
|12,147
|Updated: 6:40 a.m. Saturday
9 p.m. Friday
As of 9 p.m. Friday, the Austin Water outage map showed eight of its service zones still experiencing outages. Meanwhile, two zones — central and southeast areas of Austin — are experiencing low water pressure.
