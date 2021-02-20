LIVE BLOG: Where’s the water? Thousands in Central Texas still waiting for essentials after winter storms

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While electricity and water are increasingly being restored across Central Texas, several thousands of residents are still awaiting both.

A boil water notice remains in effect for the city of Austin.

ESSENTIALS

WATER: Places you can get free water around Austin, surrounding areas

FOOD: These are the places you can get free food in Austin surrounding areas

5:45 p.m. Saturday

The following is a release from the City of Georgetown.

The City of Georgetown has lifted the boil water notice for affected customers in the following areas:

Leander Road/FM2243 area, from Southwest Bypass to Garey Park and the Parkside Parkway area, from FM 2243 to Sam Bass Road (1,300 customers)

D.B. Wood Road/Hwy. 29 area, bound by I-35, D.B. Wood Road, Hwy. 29, and Williams Drive. The includes the area of Booty’s Crossing Road, Serenada Neighborhood, portions of Berry Creek Neighborhood, and Wolf Ranch Northfork and Southfork (3,600 customers)

Areas west of Georgetown, including Santa Rita, Northlake, and Andice (about 11,000 customers)

Customers in the following areas are still in the boil water advisory:

The Westinghouse area bound by IH-35 to FM1460 (about 1,700 customers)

Florence (720 customers)

Liberty Hill (1,300 customers)

4:55 p.m. Saturday

We received several reports of local car washes operating on Saturday while thousands in the city are without water.

KXAN News reached out to city and county officials asking if there was any guidance sent to businesses regarding water conservation.

“Under the Boil Water Notice Austin is under, mandatory conservation requirements are in force,” said a statement in part from an Austin Water spokeswoman. “Residents and businesses should implement all appropriate restrictions to save water.”

Read the full story here.

4:40 p.m. Saturday

All Hays CISD classes are canceled through Tuesday.

“We are still experiencing some issues, particularly with water damage or no water at all, at more than half of our campuses (18 of 25). We also know our families and staff members need time to recover personally from the continuing fallout of this week’s winter storm,” a district spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said some extracurricular activities may be able to resume depending on the group’s access to potable water. Campuses and buildings are open for teachers or staff members who need to enter the buildings to retrieve materials, including items to help them plan for reopening on Wednesday.

4:05 p.m. Saturday

Texas emergency management officials are working to provide safe, drinking water to Texans across the state.

Officials provided an update on the state’s winter storm response Saturday afternoon. Read more here.

3:50 p.m. Saturday

Austin Community College will remain closed until 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24. All in-person and online classes as well as in-person and remote work until then are canceled.

3 p.m. Saturday

The City of Austin reports the follow cold weather shelter updates:

Palmer Events Center — FULL

Del Valle High School, Mendez Middle School, and Reilly Elementary School — 24-hour shelter capacity

All in-person, online and remote classes/work at Austin Community College will be closed until 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

2:25 p.m. Saturday

Austin Energy: 188 active outages and 4,966 total customers affected. A total of 99.03% of customers now have power.

Austin Energy reports that customers should not expect to see massive electric bills as a result of the winter storm, saying it will evaluate the cost of buying electricity from ERCOT, minus the net revenue from generating electricity during the winter event.

Oncor: 2,843 active outages and 41,788 affected customers.

Pedernales: 137 active outages and 693 total customers affected. A total of 99.807% of meters have power.

Bluebonnet: 121 active outages and 121 total customers affected.

If water begins to flow, move on to your next faucet or bib and repeat the same process. If water does not flow you might have a frozen pipe that needs to thaw. Ensure all lines are flushed to remove air or debris. When closing faucets, take care to close them slowly. — Austin Water (@AustinWater) February 20, 2021

11:20 a.m. Saturday

Austin Energy: 225 active outages and 4,948 total customers affected. A total of 99.03% of customers now have power.

Oncor: 3,081 active outages and 49,980 affected customers.

Pedernales: 125 active outages and 1,437 total customers affected. A total of 99.483% of meters have power.

Bluebonnet: 28 active outages and 28 total customers affected.

WHAT YOU CAN DO:

🌡️Don't rapidly heat your home, set it at 68 or even lower!

💡Turn off most of the lights

🔌Turn off or unplug any fixtures or appliances

⚡Conserve to keep the power flowing! — Austin Energy (@austinenergy) February 20, 2021

11 a.m. Saturday

Current 11:00am temperature of 48 degrees in Austin is the warmest we've been since Wednesday, February 10, 2021 when the high was only 46 degrees. #kxan #atx pic.twitter.com/zH2fnnWAG5 — Mark Peña (@MarkPenaWX) February 20, 2021

10:35 a.m. Saturday

Lake Travis ISD has cancelled all classes for Monday, Feb. 22. All schools and district offices will remain closed to the public through Monday.

Meanwhile, Leander ISD, which plans to hold classes in-person (where possible) on Monday, will hold a meeting Saturday night to announce the plan for next week.

9:45 a.m. Saturday

When we lost storage in all reservoirs across the city, it triggered a city-wide boil water notice. We need a minimum of 100 million gallons in storage to help build pressure system-wide. Currently, we are a little more than halfway there and climbing! pic.twitter.com/EtaoCH4nKX — Austin Water (@AustinWater) February 20, 2021

9:20 a.m. Saturday

Oncor reports there about 9,000 remaining outages although crews have restored power to over 51,000 customers. The company reports 40,000 outages remain.

Austin Energy: 221 active outages and 6,045 total customers affected. A total of 98.82% of customers now have power.

Pedernales: 112 active outages and 917 total customers affected. A total of 99.738% of meters have power.

7 a.m. Saturday

Capital Metro will operate Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. For updates, visit CapMetro.org/Winter.

6:40 a.m. Saturday

As of 6:40 a.m. Saturday, here are power outages by provider.

Provider Active Outages Customers Affected and/or Without Power Austin Energy 234 6,794 Oncor 3,259 51,860 Pedernales 97 545 Bluebonnet 0 0 CTEC 8,557 20.25% of customers TOTAL 12,147 Updated: 6:40 a.m. Saturday

9 p.m. Friday

As of 9 p.m. Friday, the Austin Water outage map showed eight of its service zones still experiencing outages. Meanwhile, two zones — central and southeast areas of Austin — are experiencing low water pressure.

FRIDAY LIVE BLOG: Under 15,000 Austin Energy customers without power as of Friday night

Stay connected. Download the KXAN Weather App (Apple|Android)