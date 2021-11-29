Texas sheriff deputy injured in vehicle accident

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas – A Limestone County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering from serious injuries following an accident Saturday night.

The Department posted on social media that Deputy Evans was the only one involved in the accident while responding to a call.

They say he is thankfully alive, but did suffer an injury that is requiring surgery and he will take time to recover and heal.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have posted on Facebook offering prayers and well wishes.

As of Monday, November 29, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reports that Deputy Evans is doing well. They say the surgery went well, and “they are going to start the road to recovery.”

Source: Limestone County Sheriff’s Office