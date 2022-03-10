FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas – A jury found Dabrett Black guilty of Capital Murder Thursday afternoon, only a few hours after starting deliberations. The verdict came with an automatic sentence of life without possibility of parole.

The jury agreed with prosecutors that Black shot and killed Texas State Trooper Damon Allen of Teague on Thanksgiving in 2017.

Allen pulled Black over for a traffic violation on Interstate 45 in Freestone County. As Allen got out of his vehicle, Black shot him. Trooper Allen died at the scene.

An affidavit noted that Black’s driver’s license was recovered at the scene – which other investigators said was located under Trooper Allen’s body.

Funeral services for Allen were held December 1, 2017 at the Mexia Football Stadium, just south of the junior high school.

A judge approved a change of venue request from Black’s attorney.