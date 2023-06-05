FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (FOX 44) – The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center is hosting a joint emergency medicine exercise this week.

The exercise will take place at Fort Cavazos through this Friday, June 9. It will involve Texas Tri-Service graduating emergency and family medicine residents and medical personnel from the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force medical teams – including Active Duty, National Guard, and Reserves.

The Fort Cavazos Press Center says the purpose of this exercise is to train emergency medicine medical personnel in realistic combat casualty care in order to increase unit and individual combat readiness and joint interoperability. Over 2,000 service members from 71 units will participate. Over 60 medical specialties and multi-national medical personnel will be represented.