AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath on Thursday defended his decision to administer the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness — known commonly as the STAAR test — despite opposition from many teachers and parents who claim the on-campus assessments are unfair and unsafe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Morath said during a live-streamed interview with the Texas Tribune that the STAAR test will provide crucial data as the state combats a learning gap produced by the pandemic. But he added that some students learning remotely will be able to skip the exams.