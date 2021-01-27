Houston Weather – Where January 2021 ranks among warmest on record

HOUSTON (CW39) The weather story today is it’s going to be nice today – and you’ve earned it, after so many kind of soupy, humid, dreary days lately. Today, there will be some scattered clouds but temperatures will be comfortable and the humidity lower for today.

We were having a discussion in the newsroom yesterday, where maybe it’s feeling like it’s been a warm January to you. So far, the average high is 64.4. The average low has been 44.5. The overall average temperature, 54.5. Really all I’m saying here is when you blend it all out look at the last 100 years, this January sits at 40th place. That means it’s been very close to average temperatures so far this January. Even though at times maybe it’s felt like it’s been quite a bit warmer, which it has. But we’ve also had some cold to balance things out.

So as we go through the day today it will certainly be a warmer than average day by about 10 degrees as we look for highs today in the low to maybe some mid 70’s this afternoon.

We’ve got a snow advisories across a big part of the country there’s a storm system north east of Texas. Some heavy snow finally hitting parts of Chicago. I say finally because they’ve had very little snow this winter and a lot going on in the west coast, not just in the short term, but all week long some persistent wet weather happening there with high wind and snow and heavy rain in some spots.

So again, here’s one low, and this is the one responsible for delivering some drier air to us yesterday afternoon and we’re enjoying that today. This next one in the southwestern us that will bring a front through here tomorrow morning. So this is going to bring a pretty good breeze out of the north. Dry air continues for the rest the week, but this one also bring some colder temperatures our way for the next several days at least the next couple days. I should say.

Now we’re looking a little farther head into Saturday. This is when we have our next rain chance so between now and afternoon. Friday night is dry. Saturday, some rain possible. There’s that front going through and that should clear the rain out of here in time for Sunday.

So our 10 day forecast – Today, again, it’s going to be pretty warm. We’ll get up to about 75 or so. Then that front comes in tomorrow, with breezy winds with this temperatures in the 60’s during the day. So it will be cooler tomorrow and then our coldest a portion of here on Thursday about 41 in the morning. 60 on Thursday afternoon. Friday we start warming back up. Saturday we’re even warmer with some scattered showers. Then Sunday looks pretty good.