Houston police officer shot, responding to parking space dispute

HOUSTON, Texas (KVEO) — The Houston Police Department said an 11-year-old veteran with the Kingwood Patrol Division was shot Monday morning while responding to a disturbance.

According to an official with Houston police, the officer responded to the scene and met with a woman.

The woman told officers that she and a man had an argument over a parking space. She told the officer, the man spit on her face at some point.

The officer then went to the apartment of the man involved in the argument to obtain a statement.

“At some point, when they were in the door talking, the male immediately comes out and starts firing,” said an official with the department during a press conference.

The man fired multiple times, sticking the officer in the arm and the abdomen. Officials add the vest provided protection.

During the press conference officers also said they have made contact with the wife of the officer and that she is doing well.

The officer remains in stable but serious critical condition, said officials.

The second officer at the scene was able to arrest the suspect. Officers did not fire at the suspect and only identified him as a 26-year-old white man.

Watch the full press conference below:

The Houston Police Department said more information would be released as the investigation continues.