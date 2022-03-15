FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — It was a massive drug bust that resulted in nearly $4 million of meth being seized, but what happened to it next?

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says one of their sergeants is on the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) task force and that the DEA uses a group called Environmental Restoration, LLC to rid of large amounts of drugs like this. That company’s address is listed online as being in La Porte, Texas.

Lieutenant David Beyer with the sheriff’s office said in this case, after samples of the drug were taken, the rest of the meth was put in a barrel, mixed with chemicals and those chemicals destroyed the massive amounts of the illegal drug.

Nearly $4 million worth of methamphetamine was seized during a traffic stop on Interstate 10 on March 11 in Fayette County. (Fayette County photos)

Beyer said deputies with the sheriff’s office oversaw that process.

It comes after Sgt. Randy Thumann pulled over a silver Ford F-150 on Interstate 10 and noticed “many indicators of narcotics trafficking” after talking to the driver, according to a news release.

The deputy and his K9 partner found huge amounts of meth in the truck’s gas tank.

Deputies said they arrested the 49-year-old driver, Marcial Ramirez from Del Rio, for felony possession and took the suspect to jail.