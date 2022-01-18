‘He said he’d kill her’: TXST family sounds alarm after student’s grandparents targeted in ransom scam

Savanah Foulds, middle, and her grandparents were targeted in a “ransom scam” recently, and they want to share their experience in hopes to stop more from happening. (Photo courtesy of the family)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Savanah Foulds answered her mom’s Facetime call in shock and confused as to why she was crying hysterically.

Her mom, Brianna Darcey, was relieved to finally be able to get in contact with Savanah after a man called Savanah’s grandparents threatening to kill her if the couple didn’t pay him.

According to Darcey, Savanah’s grandparents, who live in Cedar Park, got a call from a younger woman crying and screaming. The phone was then taken away from the woman, and a man on the other end then identified himself, first, as an Austin police officer.

The family told KXAN the scammer said Savanah had been in an accident. From there, the family said the grandparents were asked about their relationship to Savanah, her date of birth, and whether the couple was at work or home.

The grandparents then got suspicious and called Savanah on another phone — the scammer heard — and quickly changed his story.

Things quickly began to escalate, and Darcey said Savanah’s grandparents were told by the man that he was a part of a cartel.

“He said…if he [the grandfather] didn’t stop trying to call her [Savanah]…he’d kill her,” Darcey said.

This man proceeded to tell the grandparents that Savanah had hit his car, and that they needed to pay him.

The grandparents weren’t able to get in touch with Savanah, so they called Darcey called. And the couple anxiously waited to see if she’d be able to get in touch with Savanah, while still on the phone with the man who was threatening to kill their granddaughter.

Darcey couldn’t reach Savanah at first, but she eventually answered her call.

“You hear of those scams, but you also hear of the other part of that where people do get kidnapped…so I’m always nervous about that,” Darcey said. “We were able to verify that it was a scam, and the guy hung up on my dad.”

Darcey said she called the Cedar Park Police Department non-emergency line to tell them what happened.

Cedar Park Police and the San Marcos Police Department said they have gotten recent calls from people reporting ransom scams, specifically targeting elderly individuals.

Darcey and Savanah are sharing their story to spread awareness, in case another family finds themselves in this situation.

This story will be updated after KXAN News at 6 by Jala Washington.