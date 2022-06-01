HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas State Teacher Association has released a statement calling on government officials to create gun reform.

On Wednesday, TSTA President Ovidia Molina released a statement addressing gun control in the state of Texas.

Molina’s statement came following the Robb Elementary mass shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde.

The president of TSTA countered Governor Abbott’s plan to create more committees for school safety. She instead asked the governor and legislator to “enact reasonable gun laws to keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them.”

Molina stated that “the 18-year-old shooter in Uvalde legally purchased the assault rifle, and that should not have been allowed to happen.”

Furthermore, Molina discussed Abbott’s decision to sign a law that allows Texans to open carry guns with no state licensing or safety training.

Molina ended the statement dismissing the idea of Abbott’s plan to create a committe.