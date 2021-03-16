COVID INFO COVID INFO

Governor announces third week of Save Our Seniors initiative

State News
Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Greg Abbott holds a press conf(Source: Salvador Castro, ValleyCentral.com)

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), and the Texas Military Department (TMD) have confirmed 28 participating counties for the third week of the Save Our Seniors initiative.

“The continued expansion of our Save Our Seniors initiative is protecting elderly Texans from COVID-19 and ramping up our vaccination efforts across the state,” said Governor Abbott. “As we head into the third week of this program, I thank our state and local partners for making this initiative a continued success as we vaccinate seniors and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”

The state has allocated over 18,000 vaccine doses for the third week of the initiative, which the state will use in partnership with local officials and service organizations to target Texans who are 65 years and older or homebound, said the news release.

Counties participating in the third round of the program are Aransas, Atascosa, Brooks, Culberson, Fisher, Grimes, Hopkins, Houston, Jim Wells, Jones, Kinney, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Matagorda, Menard, Motley, Rains, San Patricio, San Saba, Shelby, Terrell, Trinity, Val Verde, Webb, Willis, and Yoakum.

The press release added the coordination with local and state partners, counties, and cities have been selected based on recent data provided from DSHS related to the following factors:

  • The state looked at the number of approved providers serving the area.
  • The state took into account total allocations over the previous 12 weeks.
  • The state utilized data showing the least vaccinated counties for both 65+ and 75+ administered doses.
  • The state focused on allocating vaccines equitably across the state.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link