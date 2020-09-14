Governor Abbott sends Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Louisiana ahead of tropical storm

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Greg Abbott (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott, at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Louisiana as the state prepares for Tropical Storm Sally.

The Governor’s office said the task force has deployed a Type 1 urban search-and-rescue team consisting of 80 personnel, 6 boats, and 4 canines.

“As our friends in Louisiana prepare for Tropical Storm Sally, the State of Texas is ready to assist in response and recovery efforts,” said Governor Abbott. “Our neighbors in Louisiana were there for us during Hurricane Harvey, and we will be here for them as Tropical Storm Sally nears their shores.”

The governor’s media release added the task force functions as one of the 28 federal teams under FEMA’s National Urban Search and Rescue System.

It is one of two statewide search and rescue teams under the direction of the TDEM.

