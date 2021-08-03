Governor Abbott gives statement on anniversary of El Paso shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement on the 2nd anniversary of the El Paso shooting.

“Two years ago today, a heinous and senseless act of violence destroyed countless lives in the El Paso community. As we dealt with the aftermath of the horrific violence and overwhelming grief, we also saw the true spirit of what it means to be a Texan.

The governor’s news release also stated the issuance of eight executive orders directing state law enforcement to enhance anti-mass violence measures. They convened the Texas Safety Commission to identify any shortcomings in the state’s system and highlighted DPS’ safe gun storage campaign.

Legislation by Senator Cesar Blanco increased the penalty to a state jail felony for those who provide false information during a federal background check that is already prohibited from owning a gun, said the news release.