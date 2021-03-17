COVID INFO COVID INFO

Governor Abbott appoints three to Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority Board of Directors

State News
Gov. Greg Abbott holds a press conf(Source: Salvador Castro, ValleyCentral.com)

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott announced the appointment of Shelia L. Old and Andra Wisian and the reappointment of Dennis Patillo to the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority Board of Directors (GBRA) for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027.

The GBRA oversees water resources for the communities in its 10 county district.

Sheila L. Old of Seguin is President and Attorney at The Old Law Firm, P.C. She serves as vice-president of the Guadalupe County Bar Association and is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Texas Association of Family Defense Attorneys, and the Comal County Bar Association.

Andra Wisian of Boerne is a self-employed creative media consultant. She is a member of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, National Cutting Horse Association, Red Angus Association of America, Texas Farm Bureau, and Boerne/Kendall County Economic Development Corporation.

Dennis Patillo of Victoria is President of Stewart Title of the Coastal Bend Inc., providing title services in Victoria, DeWitt, Calhoun, Wharton, Goliad, Uvalde, and Real Counties. He is also president of Evangelynn Hospitality LLC, past chairman of the Victoria Economic Development Corporation, the Houston Association of Realtors, and the Texas Association of Realtors.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation, said the news release.

