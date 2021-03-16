Governor Abbott appoints Skinner to 437th Judicial District Court

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott announced the appointment of Melisa Skinner as Judge of the 437th Judicial District Court in Bexar County.

Melisa Skinner is appointed to fill a term set to expire on December 31, 2022, or until a successor is duly elected and qualified, said the governor’s news release.

She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and a former member of the San Antonio Business Women’s Association.

Skinner received a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from St. Mary’s University School of Law.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation, according to the news release.