Governor Abbott announces extension of Emergency SNAP Benefits for November

FILE – In this Tuesday, June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing more than $310 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of November 2021.

According to the governor’s news release the benefits are provided because of the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to help 1.5 billion Texas households.

“Our continued investment in emergency SNAP benefits has ensured Texas families can put food on the table throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Abbott. “Thank you to HHSC and USDA for ensuring these resources reach Texans across the state.”

HHSC said they received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. This additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by November 30.

The emergency November allotments are in addition to the more than $4.8 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.