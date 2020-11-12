Gov. Greg Abbott on 2024 presidential bid: ‘We’ll see what happens’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Asked during an interview whether he’s considering a presidential run in 2024, Gov. Greg Abbott said he’s focused on winning re-election to the state’s highest office in 2022 but after that: “We’ll see what happens.”

Abbott made the comments during an interview with Mark Davis on KSKY-AM in Dallas on Thursday.

“You know, one thing that you know about me, I take one step at a time,” Abbott said. “The first step is to win re-election and after that, Mark, we’ll see what happens.”

Abbott’s comments come as the dust hasn’t yet settled on the 2020 presidential election. Democrat Joe Biden is projected to become the 46th president of the United States, though President Trump continues to contest the results with unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud.

In an interview with KXAS-TV in Dallas on Wednesday, Abbott was asked when he will recognize Biden as the president-elect.

“I think we need to wait until we make sure that all the votes are counted and all the votes are legal,” he said. “Once that is done, whoever has the most votes will be announced the president of the United States.”

On Wednesday, Texas became the first state in the country to record more than 1 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, according to a Johns Hopkins University count.

Abbott’s approval rating in Texas, according to trends compiled by the Texas Politics Project, has declined steadily since its peak of 56% in April. In an October survey conducted by the Texas Politics Project and the Texas Tribune, 47% of respondents approved of Abbott’s job performance while 40% disapproved.

