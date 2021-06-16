Gov. Abbott to hold press conference, address border wall plans

AUSTIN, Texas (KVEO) — Governor Greg Abbott will be having a press conference Wednesday to speak on his plans to continue building a border wall in Texas.

Last week, Abbott announced in Del Rio that $1 billion for border security was approved in the new Texas budget. He also announced Texas would build a border wall but did not state how it would be funded.

In a podcast released Tuesday, Abbott said he would be seeking donations from the public to build the wall.

“When I do make the announcement later on this week, I will also be providing a link that you can click on go to for everybody in…the entire world—who wants to help Texas build the border wall,” said Abbott.

Abbott has also made disaster declarations in 34 border counties. In response, migrant advocates in the Rio Grande Valley issued their own counter-declaration, saying Abbott’s move was “a transparent attempt to distract from his failed leadership.” It pressed for more support for those communities, not more law enforcement, reported KXAN and Border Report.

In the podcast, Abbott also said the money would go to a fund overseen by the governor’s office.

Wednesday’s press conference is set to start at 3 p.m. and will be streamed live in this article.