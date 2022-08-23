DALLAS (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott declared a disaster for 23 Texas counties, including Dallas, after storms caused damage and devastating flash flooding.

Abbott signed the declaration in Dallas Tuesday afternoon after receiving a briefing from local leaders and first responders about the damage sustained there.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area was one of the areas most impacted by rain and flooding this week. NBC 5 reported a 60-year-old woman died after her vehicle was swept away by floodwater in Mesquite, east of downtown Dallas.

The Dallas police chief also shared he may have to mandate officers to double up during their patrols because the storms Monday either damaged or destroyed 28 police vehicles. He said the city’s fire department also lost a large piece of its equipment.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins on Monday declared a state of disaster for his county and requested state and federal assistance for affected individuals.

Abbott on Monday increased the readiness level of the Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC) to Level II (Escalated Response). The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) also activated five more Texas A&M Task Force 1 swiftwater boat squads and a floodwater boat squad to help local first responders.

TDEM on Monday also told Nexstar it has more than 250 people ready to help in any part of the state.

Over the weekend, the state had already readied boat teams from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, helicopters from the Texas Department of Public Safety and ground transportation from the Texas National Guard, among other resources.

The state said Texans can report damage to homes and businesses online using TDEM’s damage survey. You can also learn more flood safety tips using this website.