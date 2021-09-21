Gov. Abbott to give update on border security, crossings in Del Rio

Migrants, many from Haiti, wade across the Rio Grande from Del Rio, Texas, to return to Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, to avoid deportation from the U.S. The U.S. is flying Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland and blocking others from crossing the border from Mexico. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

DEL RIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Del Rio, Texas Tuesday morning to give updates on border security.

The press conference will take place at the international bridge in Del Rio, where thousands of mostly Haitian immigrants have arrived and gathered under the international bridge.

On Friday, Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano declared a local state of disaster and said the city is closing the toll booths on the international bridge connecting the city to Ciudad Acuña to halt traffic across the bridge, as a security measure.

Lozano told BorderReport.com he requested assistance from the state to help deter more migrants from entering the city. He said the city expects an additional 8,000 migrants to arrive in the coming days.

On Monday, Abbott asked President Joe Biden for an emergency declaration for the state of Texas in response to the migrant influx, specifically in Del Rio.

In a letter to the president, Abbot said the federal government has failed to enforce immigration laws failed to halt illegal crossings on a dam on federal property.

Monday afternoon, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas made a stop at Del Rio.

He said 600 DHS agents from U.S. Border Patrol, and Customs and Border Protection have been sent to the region and there are several horse patrol units working the riverine assignment, which he said, “play an integral part in our security response.”

“I want to make sure that it is known this is not the way to come to the United States,” Mayorkas said at the press conference. “Our borders are not open and people should not make the dangerous journey.”

Abbott will be joined by Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Texas Military Department Adjutant General Tracy Norris, and National Border Patrol Council President (NBPC) Brandon Judd at Tuesday’s press conference.

BorderReport.com contributed to this article.