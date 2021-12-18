Gov. Abbott debuts border wall construction in Rio Grande City

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott will hold a press conference to debut the construction of a border wall in Rio Grande City.

Abbott will be joined by state officials, including Texas General Land Office Commissioner George P. Bush, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Texas Military Department (TMD) Adjutant General Tracy Norris, TMD Deputy Adjutant General Monie Ulis, Texas Facilities Commission Executive Director Mike Novak, State Senator Kelly Hancock, Representatives James White, and Ryan Guillen, and Starr County Sheriff Rene “Orta” Fuentes.