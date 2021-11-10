Gov. Abbott forms taskforce on concert safety after Astroworld tragedy

The crowd watches as Travis Scott performs at Astroworld Festival at NRG park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 in Houston. Several people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the music festival while Scott was performing. Officials declared a “mass casualty incident” just after 9 p.m. Friday during the festival where an estimated 50,000 people were in attendance, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña told reporters at a news conference. (Jamaal Ellis/Houston Chronicle via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott announced the formation of the Texas Task Force on Concert Safety after the tragedy of the Astroworld Festival that left eight dead and hundreds injured.

Led by the Texas Music Office Director Brendon Anthony, the task force will consist of safety experts, law enforcement, firefighters, state agencies, music industries leaders, and many more.

The new formation will hold several roundtable discussions to analyze concert safety and develop ways to enhance the security of live music events in the state of Texas, according to a press release.

The task force will produce a report of recommendations and strategies to ensure concert safety and protect concertgoers after their roundtable discussions.

Live music is a source of joy, entertainment, and community for so many Texans — and the last thing concertgoers should have to worry about is their safety and security… To ensure that the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival never happens again, I am forming the Texas Task Force on Concert Safety. From crowd control strategies to security measures to addressing controlled substances, this task force will develop meaningful solutions that will keep Texans safe while maximizing the joy of live music events. I thank the members of this task force for coming together to work on this important issue. Governor Greg Abbott

Music industry representatives will soon be announced, the task force consists of representatives from the following organizations: