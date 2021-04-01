Gov. Abbott appoints McAdams to Texas PUC

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott appointed Will McAdams to the Public Utility Commission of Texas, which is pending confirmation from the senate, according to a press release.

Will’s wealth of experience in public service and state government make him the ideal leader to carry out the PUC’s mission to protect customers, foster competition, and promote high-quality infrastructure across Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott via a press release.

McAdams is president of the Associated Builders and Contractors of Texas. He served for the state government for 10 years, his most recent position was Advisor to Speaker Dennis Bonnen for Business and Regulated Industries.

Before working in the State Capitol, Will served as an infantry officer for four years in the United States Army and retired honorably as a captain.

“I am confident that he will lead the agency with integrity and transparency and I urge the Senate to confirm Will’s appointment,” stated Abbott.

McAdams term is set to expire on Sep. 1, 2025, if the senate confirms Abbott’s appointment.