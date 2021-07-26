Georgia man pleads guilty to smuggling 117 migrants

LAREDO, Texas — Jonathan Kyle Price, 42 of Covington, Georgia admitted he had agreed to smuggle 117 migrants past a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint, said the United States Attorney’s Office – Southern District of Texas press release.

On Feb. 19, Price arrived at the BP checkpoint on Interstate Highway 35 approximately 29 miles north of Laredo in a tractor-trailer.

Price drove away before his inspection was complete and law enforcement pursued and quickly stopped him.

Authorities conducted a thorough inspection and found 117 undocumented migrants after a service K-9 detected an odor in the trailer.

U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo will impose sentencing Oct. 25. Price faces up to 10 years in prison. He was permitted to remain on bond pending that hearing, said the news release.

Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with the assistance of the U.S. Border Patrol.