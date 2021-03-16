Four states and Puerto Rico join Texas in a lawsuit against Google

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed an amended complaint alleging antitrust violations and deceptive acts by Google in its lucrative online display advertising business.

According to the news release, Attorneys General from Alaska, Florida, Montana, Nevada, and Puerto Rico joined the lawsuit originally filed by a coalition of 10 states, led by Texas, bringing the total number of plaintiffs to 15 states and in this landmark case.

“I’m proud to welcome Alaska, Florida, Montana, Nevada, and Puerto Rico to our multistate lawsuit against this monopolistic tech giant. Tuesday’s filing underscores the broad consensus that Google’s practices require review and swift action under antitrust and consumer protection laws. Google collects thousands of data points about people and uses that information for its own gain while lying to advertisers, publishers, and consumers about their conduct and underlying motives. We will not allow this unprecedented, unlawful conduct to continue. Our coalition looks forward to holding Google accountable for its illegal conduct and reforming Google’s practices in the future. And we are confident Google will be forced to pay for its misconduct through significant financial penalties.” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

Read a copy of the amended complaint here.