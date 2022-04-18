AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former President Donald Trump will visit downtown Austin in May alongside several other conservative politicians and public figures as part of the American Freedom Tour. The full-day event will be held on May 14 at the Austin Convention Center, located at 500 E. Cesar Chavez St. in downtown Austin.

Guest speakers and panelists include Donald Trump Jr., former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and musician Ted Nugent, among others. Satellite and general admission tickets cost $9 and $25 apiece, with costs ranging up to nearly $3,000 for VIP seating and perks.

Limited “Patriot” seats are available by calling 888-977-2024. Registrations can be made and tickets purchased online through the tour’s website.