CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas (USAOSDTX) announced a resident of Portland, Texas has been sentenced to 19 years in federal prison.

58-year-old Lance Esswein was convicted of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime said U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

According to a news release from the USAO-SDTX, Esswein previously served as the commanding officer of the U.S. Navy Minesweeper U.S.S. Ardent. He was also the risk assessment manager for Nueces County and worked as an adjunct professor at Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

On Thursday U.S. District Judge Janis Graham Jack sentenced Esswein to 19 years in federal prison the drug and firearms convictions. The sentences will be served consecutively.

At the hearing the court also heard Esswein had offered to arrange the murder of two local police officers to prevent their testimony in an unrelated drug case.

He has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future said the USAO-SDTX news release.