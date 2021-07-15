Federal funds allocated for Texas COVID-19 response efforts

FILE – In this Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 file photo, a county health department worker fills out a vaccination record card before administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to emergency medical workers and healthcare personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. The first coronavirus vaccines in the U.S. require two shots taken weeks apart, and you’ll be given a record card so you know when to go back for the second dose. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

WASHINGTON (KVEO) — The Biden-Harris administration announced $2,116,625 in federal funds to help the COVID-19 response efforts in undeserving communities.

The funds have been allocated through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) in American Rescue Plan funding to one HRSA Health Center Program look-alike (LAL) in Texas to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, said a release.

“The Biden Administration remains committed to ensuring our country’s most vulnerable communities get the resources they need and can access the quality health care they deserve,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra in the release. “Health Center Program look-alikes are key players in the Administration’s efforts to address health inequities and support those disproportionately affected by COVID-19.”

LALs are community-based health care providers that provide essential primary health care services to underserved communities. The funds aim to support communities that rely on LALs.

According to the release, the funds will help to mitigate the spread by helping to enhance health care services and infrastructure, said the release.

For a list of fiscal year 2021 American Rescue Plan Funding for Health Center Program Look-Alikes award recipients, click here.