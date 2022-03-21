UPDATE: The Amber Alert for Emilee Reagan and Rylee Reagan has been discontinued.

Authorities have not released any details on this case.

PAMPA, Texas — The Pampa Police Department announced the search for 2-year-old Emilee Reagan and Rylee Reagan.

Police say they are looking for 28-year-old Logan Daniel Reagan a white male. Height is 6’1″, weighing 250 lbs, brown hair, hazel eyes, in connection with this abduction.

Authorities say the suspect is driving a silver 2007 Toyota Tundra, extended cab with a Texas, license plate number of unknown.

According to police, the suspect was last heard from in Pampa, TX. Law enforcement officials believe these children to be in grave or immediate danger.

Emilee Reagan, age 2

White female, 2 years old, height 2’6″, weight 40 lbs, blonde hair, brown eyes. Last seen wearing a gray shirt with pink and yellow words on the front, orange and pink tie-dye pants, orange and blue New Balance shoes.

Rylee Reagan, age 7

White female, 7 years old, height 4’4″, weight 94 lbs, blonde hair, blue eyes. Last seen wearing light colored tie-dye sweatshirt, blue jeans, gray Hey Dude shoes with leopard print.

Police suspect, Logan Reagan

White male, 28 years old, height 6’1″, weight 250 lbs, brown hair, hazel eyes, in connection with this abduction. Police say the suspect is driving a silver 2007, Toyota Tundra, extended cab with an unknown Texas license plate number. The suspect was last heard from in Pampa, TX.

If you have any information regarding this case call 9-1-1 or the Pampa Police Department at 806-669-5700.