ERCOT: “Increased customer restoration” coming – power outage scam alert

HOUSTON (CW39) Texas power control central, ERCOT, says they “should be able to restore some customers this afternoon due to additional wind and solar output….” but no timeline when and what areas for which restoration will occur.
Instead, they say the amount of restoration will depend on how much generation will actually be able to come online. ERCOT Senior Dir. of System Operations took to Twitter to provide the following statement:
With a second Winter and Ice storm headed to Houston, folks are being warned to look out for criminal scammers who may try to get into your home to “repair your outages.”
CenterPoint Energy says:
- Real CenterPoint employees don’t need to enter your home, but may be near your backyard meter
- Look for CenterPoint vehicle branding on a company vehicle. Workers won’t be in a personal car.
- Check their badge. They will have a CenterPoint logo on a work ID that every employee carries.