ERCOT: “Increased customer restoration” coming – power outage scam alert

HOUSTON (CW39) Texas power control central, ERCOT, says they “should be able to restore some customers this afternoon due to additional wind and solar output….” but no timeline when and what areas for which restoration will occur.

We should be able to restore some customers this afternoon due to additional wind & solar output, & additional thermal generation that has told us they expect to become available. But, the amount we restore will depend on how much generation is actually able to come online. — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) February 16, 2021

Instead, they say the amount of restoration will depend on how much generation will actually be able to come online. ERCOT Senior Dir. of System Operations took to Twitter to provide the following statement:

"The number of controlled outages we have to do remains high. We are optimistic that we will be able to reduce the number throughout the day." -Dan Woodfin, Senior Director of System Operations — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) February 16, 2021

With a second Winter and Ice storm headed to Houston, folks are being warned to look out for criminal scammers who may try to get into your home to “repair your outages.”

CenterPoint Energy says: