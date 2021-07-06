Emergency SNAP benefits extended for July

AUSTIN (KVEO) — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing additional funding for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of July.

According to a press release from Governor Greg Abbott, the funding consists of approximately $262 million.

“Thank you to HHSC for continuing to provide these crucial food benefits to so many Texas families,” said Governor Abbott in the release. “With the support of HHSC and the USDA, families across the state can continue to put food on the table for their loved ones.”

HHSC received federal approval to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size. SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments, said the release.

Those receiving SNAP benefits will also continue to receive a 15 percent increase in their total benefits. According to the release, that is expected to continue monthly until September 2021.

SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1.6 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits, said the release.