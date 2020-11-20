EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso nonprofit organization tells KTSM 9 News they’ve helped more than 500 families plan the funerals of loved ones who’ve died of COVID-19.

However, the volunteer-based Operation Hope said the need for funerals is increasing and with resources being stretched thin, they’re not sure how much longer they can continue helping.

Since April 9, more than 800 people have died of COVID-19 in El Paso County, including more than 200 in November alone. Nearly 10 mobile morgues are filling up with bodies, officials say.

“We’re at a point where we really met our limit, we’re at 500 families we’ve helped, we’re still helping we’re still trying to connect them if not pay for most it, if not all and get them discounts for the services they are looking for,” board member Patsy Gomez said.

Operation Hope assisted with covering the costs for the funerals of the 23 victims of the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart. Board members say the COVID-19 crisis is having a drastic impact on the community, and they want to continue helping.

The public can assist by donating to Operation Hope on its website HERE.

