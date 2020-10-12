East Texas woman faces charges in deaths of woman, baby removed from womb

IDABEL, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman accused of removing an unborn child from a New Boston woman’s womb Friday morning, resulting in the death of both mother and baby, has been identified by Oklahoma authorities.

According to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Chad Dansby, 27-year-old Taylor Parker of Simms, Texas was arrested by Idabel Police and OSBI at McCurtain Memorial Hospital, hours after the mother was found dead inside a home on Austin Street in New Boston.

According to investigators, Parker was stopped by a Texas State Trooper in De Kalb around 10 a.m. on Friday and claimed she delivered the baby on the side of the road. An ambulance was called to take Parker and the baby to McCurtain Memorial Hospital, where a doctor determined Parker had not given birth.

Dansby said attempts were made to resuscitate the baby at the hospital, but they were unsuccessful. The baby’s body has been sent for an autopsy in Texas.

According to investigators, Parker was discharged from the hospital and booked into jail. She is facing homicide and kidnapping charges and could be arraigned in Oklahoma as early as Tuesday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday identified the baby’s mother as Reagan Simmons Hancock, 21, of New Boston.

An agency spokesman said Monday that they do not have information on whether a warrant has been obtained for Parker in Texas.