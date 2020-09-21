DPS: Saturday appointments will be available through December

AUSTIN (KVEO) — The Texas Department of Public Safety announces it will now have appointments available on Saturdays through the month of December.

Driver license offices across the state will be offering Saturday appointments for those needing to renew or replace their Texas driver’s license or identification card.

According to a release, offices will begin taking appointments on October 3 and will continue to do so through December 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is mentioned that offices will be closed on November 28 for Thanksgiving.

Due to offices being closed because of COVID-19, nearly 700,000 people across the state had their driver’s license or identification expire. The release mentions Saturday appointment will help with the influx.

To schedule an appointment, visit the Texas DPS website.

The press release adds that the extension issued by the state for expiration dates on Texas ID, DL, commercial driver license (CDL) or election identification certificate (EIC) remains in effect. Your card should have expired after March 13, 2020. The extension will remain in effect 60 days after the disaster declaration for the state is lifted, which still remains in place.