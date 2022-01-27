BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A Northwest Texas superintendent was recognized by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for his efforts in protecting students during a dangerous situation.

Regional Director’s Award presented to Superintendent Anders by THP Major B. Rippee. [Source: Texas Department of Public Safety – Northwest Texas Region]

Texas DPS proudly recognized Dustin Anders, Loraine Independent School District (ISD) Superintendent, for an incident that happened on October 27, 2021, as he transported students along IH-20.

The bus Anders and his students were traveling in suddenly lost power while crossing a bridge, according to a social media post by Texas DPS Northwest Region.

Anders attempted to move the bus off the bridge but was not able to clear the main traffic lane completely because of the guardrail.

Anders quickly evacuated all 30 student passengers from the bus just moments before it was struck by an 18-wheeler. There were no injuries due to the accident.

“His quick response to dangerous circumstances resulted in protecting his treasured passengers from severe injury and potential loss of life. This award is a small token of our appreciation for his commitment to the safety of his students,” DPS’ Northwest Texas Regional Director, J.C. Longway.

The DPS Regional Director’s Award can be presented to any private citizen or personnel of another agency that provides significant assistance to a DPS employee in the performance of their duties.