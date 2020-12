Discutiendo soluciones educativas para familias que hablan español

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (Border Report) – Southern New Mexico is building a strong trade partnership with one Asian nation, as three Taiwanese companies plan to bring nearly 400 jobs here in 2021.

Label maker Cymmetrik this month said it signed a lease in the Santa Teresa Border Zone and will begin operations early next year. Cymmetrik is the largest label printer in China, with three factories in Southeast Asia, according to the New Mexico Economic Development Department.